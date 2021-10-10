Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Hawaiian coast

A preliminary magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii at 2:48 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey .

The quake struck at a depth of almost 22 miles, and its epicenter was 17.3 miles south-southeast of Naalehu, Hawaii.

Though the Big Island of Hawaii is the largest, a majority of the state’s residents live on Oahu, a couple of hundred miles from the epicenter.

