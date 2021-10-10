Does Doctor Who: Flux Tease The Confirmation Of A Long-Standing Fan Theory?
Doctor Who released some new footage ahead of its upcoming Season 13 adventures, which will unfold over eight episodes. The new season earned itself a subtitle, Doctor Who: Flux, and the brief scene that was unveiled is already teasing a story arc that includes villains like the Weeping Angels, Sontarans, and something called "The Flux." The name could imply the sci-fi series will give Jodie Whittaker's Doctor another new villain, though I'm inclined to think this promo hinted at a confirmation of a long-standing fan theory.
