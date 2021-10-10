Does Doctor Who: Flux Tease The Confirmation Of A Long-Standing Fan Theory?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Legacies' “You Have To Pick One This Time.” Read at your own risk!. Legacies' Season 4 premiere picked up on Season 3’s cliffhanger, which confirmed Malivore was inhabiting the body of his son Landon. The Salvatore students managed to subdue Malivore, but with Cleo as a hostage trapped in one of his alternate realities, the kids dove into his mind in an attempt to save her. During the episode, Alaric and Kaleb discovered the real Landon still alive but trapped within his father’s reality. The reveal set up the classic tease that Hope and Landon could once again be a happy couple, but some comments from actress Danielle Rose Russell indicate that fans could be in for a bummer ending to this latest drama.

