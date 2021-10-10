Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Enters starting lineup
Robinson-Earl is starting at center for the Thunder in Sunday's preseason contest against the Bucks, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports. The rookie out of Villanova played 15 minutes in his first preseason contest but is getting the start Monday against Milwaukee. Robinson-Earl is taking Isaiah Roby's spot in the lineup and while this is just a preseason contest, the 20-year-old has a chance to see regular minutes this season due to Thunder's lack of frontcourt depth.www.cbssports.com
