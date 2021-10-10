Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Enters starting lineup

Giddey finished Monday's preseason opener against Charlotte with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two turnovers. In his first NBA action since departing Summer League with a sprained ankle, Giddey was extremely impressive in a team-high 29 minutes of action. He got the start alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort, perhaps foreshadowing a three-guard lineup that could be the Thunder's go-to alignment to begin the regular season. The No. 6 pick in the 2021 Draft drilled a pair of three-pointers and finished with three assists, though he could have had several more had teammates converted some of the open looks Giddey generated.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO