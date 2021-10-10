Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Not on injury report

Bogadnobvic (shoulder) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans. The veteran wing has been nursing a shoulder issue throughout training camp, but it looks like he'll be set to make his preseason debut Monday after sitting out the first two contests. The 32-year-old will be set to reprise his role as the Jazz's starting small forward this season. He closed last season averaging 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.5 three-pointers per game while playing in all 72 contests.