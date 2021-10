John Konchar is well-known for his social media slogan — and official brand with sweet merchandise — “jitty.”. Konchar is also known for his instant production across the board. It can get quite impeccable to be honest. You’ll look up in the box score, and he’ll have stuffed the stat sheet with rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. Through his persistent hustle and nose for the basketball, it’s clear as day that John Konchar fits the mold of the Grizzlies standard.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO