Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares First-Look at Geto's Movie Design

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJujutsu Kaisen has shared the first look at Suguru Geto's new design for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Following the successful debut anime season, it was announced that Gege Akutami's original manga franchise would be continuing with a new feature film. While we have yet to see much of this new film in motion, there have looks at what we can expect to see from this adaptation of the official prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. This includes looks at the characters we'll be seeing in the movie who will be debuting their younger selves before the events of the main series.

IN THIS ARTICLE
