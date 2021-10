Brooks (thigh) remains out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Evan Barnes of the Commercial Appeal reports. There was some hope that Brooks would be able to make his preseason debut, but he'll miss another game as he continues to deal with a right thigh bruise. Coach Taylor Jenkins did say he expects Brooks to play in at least one of the team's two remaining games before the regular season opener Oct. 20 against Cleveland.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO