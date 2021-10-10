CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Clear of injury report

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Whiteside (heel) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans. The big man was held out of Wednesday's exhibition contest with a sore heel, but he should be available Monday night. Whiteside is set to serve as the backup to Rudy Gobert this season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Hassan Whiteside On Practicing Against Rudy Gobert: "We Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other During The Day, And Then We Play Call Of Duty Together At Night."

Rudy Gobert is one of the best centers in the league and is a 3-time DPOY award winner. There's no question that his rim protection is crucial for the Utah Jazz system, and without him, their defense would be far worse than what it is now. It's clear that the Utah Jazz are not at their best during the minutes he sits.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Deep dive on Rotations, Hassan Whiteside impact on Rudy Gobert and what if Zion explodes

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke takes a deep dive looking a last year’s rotation and how this year’s rotation will be similar or different. Both with Rudy Gay and without Rudy Gay. How does Eric Paschall or Jared Butler or Trent Forrest fit into those minutes? What about when Mike Conley sits on the back end of a back to back? Could Miye Oni or Eliljah Hughes work their way into the rotation. What positive impacts can Hassan Whiteside have on Rudy Gobert in practice and by simply being another big man in the building or what about vice versa. What happens to the West if Zion Williamson is ready to explode? — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Rudy Gobert
fadeawayworld.net

The Golden State Warriors Potential Starting Lineup: Do They Have What It Takes To Win A Championship?

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been diminished over the past couple of seasons. With the loss of Klay Thompson in the 2019 NBA Finals and then Steph Curry to an early-season injury, the Warriors were set up for a tanking season. After this 15-win season, they drafted versatile big man James Wiseman with the 2nd pick. Things were looking positive for the Warriors going into last season until Klay Thompson experienced another heartbreaking setback, injuring his Achilles in training camp.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Golden State of Mind

Two former Warriors favorites cut by the Blazers

Former Golden State Warriors starting center Marquese Chriss and two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook were among the final roster cuts for the Portland Trail Blazers, after the team decided to go with only 14 players. Chriss saw time in all four of the Blazers’ preseason games, playing 13 minutes per...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy