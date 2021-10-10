Giants' Kenny Golladay hyperextends knee, misses second half in loss to Cowboys

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay sat out the second half of Big Blue’s game in Dallas due to a knee injury, the third Big Blue skill player to be lost for the day during the game.

Saquon Barkley looked to badly sprain his ankle in the first quarter in a fluke injury and was quickly ruled out, and the Giants lost Daniel Jones on the penultimate play of their first touchdown drive with a head injury…and then, after the half, it was announced that they will also be Golladay due to an injury that was hard to initially pinpoint.

Golladay told the media after the game that he felt he hyperextended his knee on a collision with Dallas DB Trevon Diggs early in the game and tried to play through it, but he was unable to fight through the pain and will get an MRI and further testing done on Monday.

"It's frustrating, but we'll get some imaging done and hope for the best," Golladay said. "

On top of Golladay, Jones, and Barkley, the Giants were already without wideouts Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, who sat out their second straight games with injury, and tackle Andrew Thomas was active but did not start and sat out much of the day due to injury.

"It's tough to see guys go down, and it's crazy, but we have faith in our guys and it's pretty much a next man up mentality," Golladay said.

The Giants did score a touchdown on the first play of Glennon’s tenure – a one-yard touchdown run for Devontae Booker – on what was the first actual offensive snap Glennon had taken as a Giant.

Big Blue got the ball to start the second half and came out with a skill group of Glennon, Booker, and wide receivers Kadarius Toney and John Ross III – and on the first play of the drive, Glennon hit Toney for 35 yards en route to a field goal that made it 17-13 Dallas.

However, with the three players ruled out and Thomas not playing, the Giants were without 70 percent of their offensive production so far this year, and currently only have three of the starting 11 for their first offensive series of the season available for the second half of the game: Rudolph and offensive linemen Will Hernandez and Nate Solder.

