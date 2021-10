Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced Manchester United have not yet seen the best of Marcus Rashford The 24-year-old forward could make his first appearance of the season in Saturday’s Premier League game at Leicester after recovering from shoulder surgery.Rashford, who went under the knife in August following England’s penalty shoot-out defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final, will be included in United’s squad.Ole has revealed some good news on @HarryMaguire93 and @MarcusRashford! 👀#MUFC | #LEIMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 15, 2021Solskjaer said: “I know we’ll see the best of Marcus in the years to come.“He’s done remarkable things at...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO