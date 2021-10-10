CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
James City County, VA

James City County Police Department seeks applicants for police officers

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KG0dV_0cNBLD4F00

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - Interested in a career in law enforcement?

The James City County Police Department is seeking applicants who want to start a career dedicated to providing "comprehensive law enforcement services and programs to the citizens of our community."

The department offers the following opportunities:

  • Marine Patrol
  • Underwater Search and Recovery
  • SWAT
  • Police Motors
  • A take-home car
  • Gym and more

They also offer officers a competitive benefits package including health and dental insurance, retirement, life insurance, tuition assistance, a homeownership program and more.

The department says they are a military-friendly employer and are encouraging women and minorities to apply.

For more information, click here.

To submit an application for employment, click here.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
James City County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
James City County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Retirement#Swat#Life Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy