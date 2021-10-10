CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots’ Nick Folk channeled Maverick from ‘Top Gun’ in bounce-back performance against Texans

By Chris Mason
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
HOUSTON — A week after watching a potential game-winning kick clang off the left upright, Nick Folk rebounded in Houston. Granted, that 56-yarder in the rain on a bad plant leg against the Buccaneers wasn’t exactly a gimme for the 36-year-old, but either way, Folk was nails against the Texans. The veteran was 4-for-4 on field goals in a 25-22 win, including a pair of 52-yarders and the game-winner with just 15 seconds left. In turning the page after the Tampa Bay loss, Folk channeled his inner Tom Cruise.

