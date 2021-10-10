57th Annual Catoctin Colorfest makes a return to Thurmont

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — In Thurmont, the second day of the 57th annual Catoctin Colorfest was held in Thurmont’s Community Park.

The event started back in 1963 as a nature walk by a local park ranger and evolved to included arts and crafts in the local area and across the United States.

The Catoctin Colorfest has been featured multiple times in the Sunshine Artists magazine as the 45th ranked arts and crafts show in the nation.

The proceeds of the event is going back to the Thurmont community as student scholarships, donations to Ambulance and Fire company, canned hams to food banks and Gardens throughout Thurmont.

