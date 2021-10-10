Memorial motorcycle ride held for brothers killed during I-89 crash last month

BOW, N.H. — A fundraiser was held in Bow on Sunday with the goal of raising money to build a memorial playground for the two brothers killed last month in a crash on I-89. A sea of motorcycles cruised from Bow to Manchester on Sunday morning. The scenic route was filled with emotion. Each rider was there to show support for the Oullette family. Nicholas, who was in 11th grade, played on Bow’s football team. The deaths of Nicholas and Gavin, a first-grade student, left the community stunned and saddened.