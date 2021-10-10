CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch Halsey, Lindsey Buckingham Perform 'Darling' on 'SNL'

By Ilana Kaplan
milfordmirror.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her fourth SNL appearance as musical guest, Halsey was joined onstage by singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham for a stunning performance of “Darling” — an acoustic ballad from the singer’s latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Halsey also delivered a fiery performance of their lead single “I...

www.milfordmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Halsey shows off stretch marks, says ‘SNL’ look was wardrobe and lighting

Halsey isn’t giving in to the pressures of snapback culture. The “Without Me” singer, who gave birth to their first child in July, expressed how important it was for fans to know that while they may have looked like they were back in tip-top shape for their “Saturday Night Live” performance over the weekend, it wasn’t the result of any hardcore postpartum workout.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Halsey Opened Up About Their Postpartum Body Following “SNL” Comments

Halsey is getting real about their postpartum body after their Saturday Night Live performances on October 9. The artist took to Instagram on Monday, October 11, to get candid about the way they looked on stage versus reality. “The body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job,” Halsey said in a lengthy Instagram post. “I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Halsey
Person
G Eazy
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
Popculture

'SNL': Halsey's Otherworldly Performance Met With Praise and Audio Complaints

Haley brought material from her new album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power to SNL to mixed reviews. Halsey went all out for the Saturday Night Live performance, but some perceived audio mixing issues sparked complaints on Twitter. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter delivered a rendition of her epic and bombastic track "I am not woman, I'm a god." Its powerful production seemed to overpower the vocal mix at points, to no fault of Halsey's.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform “justified” and “camera roll” on SNL

Opening the show’s 47th season, space-country cowgirl Kacey Musgraves appeared on this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Owen Wilson. Musgraves performed two singles from her recent release star-crossed, “justified” and “camera roll.” The highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Golden Hour dropped on Sept. 10. With her...
CELEBRITIES
101.9 The Rock

Underrated Lindsey Buckingham: Most Overlooked Song From Each LP

There’s an argument to be made that all of Lindsey Buckingham’s songs are underrated. Even within Fleetwood Mac the spotlight is frequently yielded to Stevie Nicks. While everyone can hum along to the familiar favorites (“Go Your Own Way,” “Holiday Road,” “Trouble”), the singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer has a tremendous back catalog that deserves to be explored.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Motherhood#Darling#Him I#Hbo Max
Popculture

'SNL': Fleetwood Mac Legend Joins Halsey for Surprise Collaboration

The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live may have been largely focused on Kim Kardashian's hosting debut, but musical guest Halsey also brought down the house. The singer even got some help from Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham, who played the guitar during her performance of "Darling." Earlier in the episode, Halsey performed another song, "I am not a woman, I'm a god," from their latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
TV & VIDEOS
coast1045.com

Halsey joined by Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham during her appearance as musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Halsey appeared on Saturday Night Live this past weekend as musical guest, in the episode hosted by Kim Kardashian West which aired live from New York. The appearance marked the Halsey’s fifth time performing on the show, and the artist selected two songs from their recently released fourth studio album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ to perform.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Halsey delivers stunning vocals alongside Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham after futuristic performance of her hit I Am Not A Woman, I'm A God as this week's SNL musical guest

Halsey was this week's musical guest on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by reality superstar Kim Kardashian. And the 27-year-old singer gave fans a major treat by delivering a stunning performance of her ballad Darling alongside legendary Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, 72. Earlier in the show, Halsey looked...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Halsey shares message about postpartum body after SNL praise: ‘I do not want to feed the illusion’

Halsey has spoken candidly about how their body has changed following their pregnancy after receiving praise for their appearance on Saturday Night Live.On Monday, the singer, who gave birth to their first child, a son named Ender, with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July, addressed the attention regarding their appearance with an Instagram post.In the post, Halsey shared photos of herself in the months after giving birth, with the first photo showing her with an extended stomach, while the other postpartum photos included candid pictures of her stretch marks.In the caption, the singer, who performed as the musical guest on Saturday...
CELEBRITIES
theridgefieldpress.com

'SNL': See Halsey, Kris Jenner Join Kim Kardashian for 'People's Court' Spoof

Following the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, Kim Kardashian headed back to reality TV with her family on Saturday Night Live. In a courtroom sketch called The People’s Kourt, the SNL host portrayed Judge Kourtney Kardashian where she heard a handful of “serious family issues” from her family.
TV & VIDEOS
940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: Lindsey Buckingham & Halsey, Kiss, Neal Schon, Rush, Eddie Van Halen, The Beach Boys & The Monkees

Ousted Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend backing Halsey on their recent collaboration, “Darling,” from her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. More than a few fans have commented on how the sight of Halsey and Buckingham together was more than a little reminiscent of how he and former bandmate Stevie Nicks appeared over the years when performing the Mac's evergreen, “Landslide.”
MUSIC
WZOZ 103.1

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform ‘Sherry Darling’ From ‘No Nukes’ Movie

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band can be seen performing “Sherry Darling” in a clip from their upcoming concert movie, which was recorded 42 years ago. The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts was taped at New York’s Madison Square Garden over four nights in September, when Springsteen was 31 years old. Released digitally on Nov. 16 and physically on Nov. 23, it includes all 13 songs performed during the charity fundraiser shows, 10 of which had never previously been officially launched. It’s available for pre-order now, while the clip can be seen below.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Halsey Wears a Heart-Shaped Christian Siriano Gown on SNL — and Really, It's a Work of Art

Halsey performed on SNL with special guest Lindsey Buckingham to sing her new song "Darling" off her fourth studio album If I Can't Have Love I Want Power. For the look, they stayed true to their all-black color palette as of late, sourcing a dramatic Christian Siriano gown from the fall/winter 2021 collection. Halsey works with Image Architect Law Roach on her outfits, and we're not at all surprised that the duo delivered for SNL, finishing off the moment with black, mesh fingerless gloves and a netted hat, both of which were their own personal touches and not originally debuted on Siriano's runway. The design features puff sleeves, a plunging neckline, a fitted, drop waist, and an architectural skirt that protrudes at the hips and seemingly forms a heart shape. If this is Halsey's signature brand of spooky romantic, we're certainly into the vibes. Ahead, see Halsey's dress on the catwalk and rewatch their impressive performance alongside Buckingham on the show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy