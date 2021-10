The cat’s out of the bag…seems like everyone wants to be a #firefighter, at least for a day!. Yesterday our SWAT team conducted inter-department training with some of our partners at the Lakeland Fire Department, as they often do during the year. LFD SWAT medics accompany our SWAT team on callouts and high-risk search warrants. During the training, SWAT medics and LFD training staff conducted refresher training on essential life-saving medical procedures SWAT members can perform on themselves as well as civilians.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO