Kyle Larson Wins at the Roval, Avoids Elimination

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval was an exciting, dynamic battle between a wide variety of contenders to secure a meaningful win at what has quickly become one of NASCAR's most difficult and unique tracks. Just behind that, Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick engaged in a race-long battle that saw one shamelessly wreck the other, only to crash into the wall and effectively end their season with ten to go. It was two events separately representing the best and the most chaotic NASCAR has to offer. To accurately assess either, you need to look at them separately.

