Patriots LB Matthew Judon 'juiced up' following resilient win over Texans

By Isaiah Houde
 6 days ago
The most impactful player on the New England Patriots’ roster thus far has been newly-acquired Matthew Judon.

He’s been a prolific pass-rusher that now has 6.5 sacks through five games — which is the most in Patriots’ history since 1982. In a 25-22 come-from-behind victory against the Houston Texans, Judon totaled four tackles and two sacks.

How was he feeling after the game?

“Freak, that was a good game — yeah!” Judon said.

That’s an understandable reaction for a team that avoided a 1-4 start on the season — especially with a lack of key players.

“It felt great, man,” Judon continued, transcribed by NESN. ” … Tough. It was a tough week. We was down (offensive) linemen, down (Jalen) Mills, coming off a tough loss. And, to go and to do something like that…

Mac Jones rallied the troops when necessary and the Patriots never gave up on themselves.

“We never got down on ourselves,” Judon said. “I got a little down, I was a little frustrated. I think we all felt it. But we just gelled together, came together as a team.

“Freaking juiced up, man. We juiced up. And it felt good to get that win, man. It felt good to get that win, especially when you feel like you’ve been playing some good ball and some things haven’t been going your way.”

Without Judon, it’s very possible the Texans could’ve peeled away in what was already an extremely close game.

The Patriots now have the Dallas Cowboys ahead in Week 6.

