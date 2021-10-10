CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eagle Mountain, or 8 miles northwest of Grand Marais, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Cook County, including the following locations Clearwater Lake, Bearskin Lake, Devil Track Lake, Poplar Lake, Daniels Lake, Two Island Lake, Watab Lake and Pine Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

