Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Cook and northeastern Lake Counties through 600 PM CDT At 525 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Forest Center, or 26 miles southeast of Ely, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Forest Center, Dumbbell Lake, southern Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Hudson Lake, Kawishiwi Lake, Isabella Lake, Alice Lake, Thomas Lake, Perent Lake, Phoebe Lake, and Knife Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH