CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Woman hospitalized after jumping into Yellowstone National Park hot spring

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0vda_0cNBJRxv00
A Washington woman has been hospitalized after jumping into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. Photo credit Getty Images

A young woman has been hospitalized with severe burns after jumping into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park.

Laiha Slayton, 20, of Washington, suffered 2nd and 3rd degree thermal burns from her shoulders to her feet after jumping into the scalding waters of Maiden’s Grave Spring in an attempt to rescue her shih tzu, park officials said.

Slayton was visiting the park with her father and dog when the shih tzu became startled and jumped into a hot spring, which reaches temperatures up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. In a panicked moment, Slayton jumped in after the dog, burning 91% of her body. Her father rescued her by pulling her out of the water, sustaining burns on his feet. The dog did not survive.

"She's incredibly lucky. Dad saved her life," Slayton's sister Kamilla wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Slayton was submerged in the water for approximately eight seconds.

She is currently in a medically induced coma at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she will remain for two weeks before undergoing surgery.

"My sister’s palms are completely gone," Kamilla said. "She is stable and healing slowly and at a good rate. This won’t be a fast process by any means."

Comments / 1

Related
eastidahonews.com

‘Her palms are completely gone.’ Woman trying to save dog from Yellowstone hot spring has burns on 90% of her body

IDAHO FALLS — The family of a woman severely burned at Yellowstone National Park is asking for help and prayers following a horrific accident Monday afternoon. Laiha Slayton, 20, was moving from Washington to Ohio with her father, Woodraw, and two Shih Tzu dogs, Chevy and Rusty, to begin a new job as a dental assistant. Laiha and Woodraw had never been to Yellowstone and decided to take a detour to the park.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Releases Official Cause of Death for Shoshone Lake Canoer

After completing an autopsy on the formerly missing person, 67-year-old Mark O’Neill, officials found that the cause of death was exposure (hypothermia). Previously, a family member reported O’Neill and his brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, missing. The two had been on a four-night backcountry canoe trip through Yellowstone National Park on September 19. O’Neill was originally from Chimacum, Washington while Chumbo was from Ogden, Utah. Both brothers were National Park Service retirees, and Chumbo was also a former Navy Seal. The search concluded for O’Neill on the 20th when rescue teams found his body on Shoshone Lake’s east shore. Efforts still continue for Crumbo.
LIFESTYLE
Shreveport Magazine

Woman left in coma with severe burns after jumping into 190°F hot spring to save her puppy

While the 20-year-old woman was looking around for her dogs’ leashes in the car, one of her dogs got his foot burned by hot water nearby and started to panic. The frantic dog then fell into a hot spring, and the woman then jumped in after the one-year-old pup. According to the police officials, the temperature of the thermal spring can climb up to 190-degree Fahrenheit. And the young woman suffered third-degree burns from her shoulders to her feet before her father was able to pull her out.
PETS
Modesto Bee

Woman dies after jumping from Modesto’s Yosemite Boulevard into Dry Creek

A 51-year woman died Sunday night in Modesto after apparently jumping from Yosemite Boulevard into Dry Creek below. Police and firefighters responded to the scene, just east of Morton Boulevard, around 6:50 p.m. Modesto police officers first on scene began CPR on the woman. Firefighters took over but soon stopped...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
eastidahonews.com

Woman taken to hospital following Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews were called to a crash involving at least two vehicles at Woodruff Avenue and John Adams Parkway Thursday evening. It happened around 7:45 p.m. The Idaho Falls Fire Department sent two ambulances, a fire engine and a battalion chief to the scene. A woman was...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WMBB

Truck tractor catches fire in Jackson County after accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A truck tractor caught fire this morning after being involved in an accident on Interstate 10 in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was stopped in the eastbound lane outside of I-10. A second car, a truck tractor, was heading east on I-10 in the outside lane. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
eastidahonews.com

‘They left him bleeding and didn’t call for help.’ Mother searching for driver who hit her son while he was riding bike.

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls mother is desperately searching for the driver who hit her son with a car while he was riding his bike. It happened on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway Street and Saturn Drive. KC Gardner, 15, said he just got off work and was riding his bike back home. He pressed the crosswalk button and when it was safe to go, he rode his bike across but didn’t make it.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Dog#Shih Tzu#Induced Coma#Eight Seconds#Accident
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bison fight on Yellowstone road caught on video

The National Park Service has shared footage showing a 2,000-pound bison ramming another bison and briefly sending its rival airborne. “Durin’ matin’ season, male bison can be mighty aggressive, though all bison ‘n other wildlife can be dangerous and give you a heave!” the park service wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Remember to always keep yer distance — 25 yards from bison ‘n elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife.”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
natureworldnews.com

Destructive Tsunami Caused by 9.0 Earthquake in 1700 Leaves Trail Inside Trees

Over the years, local evidence of the disaster has disappeared. But Douglas firs in Oregon may have caught hints deep in their tree rings. A night when January 1700 was about to end, two tectonic plates moving along the Pacific Northwest coast freed the tension they had piled up during a conversation lasting for centuries. In a tectonic sound, the Juan de Fuca plate slipped past the plate of North America.
ENVIRONMENT
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Photos: Truck rollover on I-70 crushes recreational vehicle

WABAUNSEE (KSNT) A truck hauling a recreational vehicle flipped on I-70 near mile marker 322 Wednesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the trailer was being towed eastbound on I-70 when the trailer began to sway. The trailer fell onto its side dragging the truck into the south shoulder where it flipped.
TRAFFIC
klkntv.com

Mountain lion escapes car accident, found dead

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) – Nancy County Sheriff’s Office were called to an accident on Highway 14 near Fullerton, by a driver who reported hitting what he believed was a mountain lion. Deputies discovered evidence that the driver was correct in identifying the animal, but they were unable to locate...
FULLERTON, NE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Girl never strapped into seat before dying on amusement park ride: Report

The 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at a Colorado amusement park earlier this month was never strapped into her seat -- and two operators failed to notice even after a monitor alerted them to a seatbelt safety issue -- before the ride plunged 110 feet, according to a state investigation.
ACCIDENTS
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy