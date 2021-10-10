The Historic Canadian Town You Need To Visit This Fall

There’s something special about the thrill of staying in a haunted hotel, the excitement of wondering if you’ll experience something supernatural. Will you see a ghost? Will you feel its spooky presence? The UK has many very old buildings that are now hotels, from castles to old inns, and some of them are reported to be haunted. As the spookiest time of year approaches, whether you believe in ghosts or not, staying in a haunted hotel is a fun way to spend an overnight trip. I love a good ghost story and, for me, it’s more about the story of what happened in the building and why it’s said to be haunted, and who by, than the possibility of actually seeing a ghost. But with lots of people claiming sightings of ghosts in these hotels, there’s always the chance of a paranormal experience.

