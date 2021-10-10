CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a long wait, Boston's long race is back. Here's what's different this Marathon Monday

By WBUR
 6 days ago
It’s been more than 900 days since the last Boston Marathon. That means Monday’s 125th running of the iconic race will stand out in the long history of the event. “While the 26.2 mile course from Hopkinton to Boston remains the same — the streets are the same — pretty much everything else this year is different,” says Boston Athletic Association CEO Tom Grilk.

