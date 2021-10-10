Person dead after being shot, crashing into vehicles in Inglenook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a male victim with a gunshot wound dead inside of a crashed vehicle in the Inglenook neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of 41st Avenue North where police say they received a call of a vehicle accident. When they arrived, they observed a crashed vehicle that had struck other vehicles in the front yard of a home.

A male victim was found inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police are in the process of trying to identify where the initial incident took place.

They announced in a press briefing that with the help of community tips, they have detained three persons of interest.

