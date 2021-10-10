CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Person dead after being shot, crashing into vehicles in Inglenook

By Tanner Brooks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a male victim with a gunshot wound dead inside of a crashed vehicle in the Inglenook neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of 41st Avenue North where police say they received a call of a vehicle accident. When they arrived, they observed a crashed vehicle that had struck other vehicles in the front yard of a home.

A male victim was found inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police are in the process of trying to identify where the initial incident took place.

They announced in a press briefing that with the help of community tips, they have detained three persons of interest.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Joe Hasberryjr
6d ago

great job bpd in my neighborhood real talk older people don't walk around ain't more or sit outside but in there homes in fear of gun shots and i be worried my family who are up in age and the little kids 🙏✊💪✌😓

