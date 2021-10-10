Hundreds gather at Harry Grove Stadium for 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's

Try as she might, Julie Cassaday wasn’t having much luck making her way through the throng of people gathered at the entrance of Harry Grove Stadium Sunday morning.

With every three steps she took, it seemed like someone else was stopping her with another question or tapping her shoulder in greeting. It’s not like she seemed to mind, though. In each interaction, she broke out into a huge, sunny smile. Often, she reached out to grab the hand or elbow of the person speaking with her.

And with her deep purple cape, sparkly crown and fanny pack decorated with flowers, Cassaday — constituent events manager with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Maryland — was hard to miss. Even her fingernails were painted purple.

After the pandemic prompted the Alzheimer’s Association to make last year’s event remote, Frederick’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s was back in-person on Sunday. Despite the gloomy weather, hundreds crowded the stadium, decked out in various shades of purple — the signature color of the Alzheimer’s Association. Cassaday estimated that some 70 people had come out “fog and early” to volunteer.

This year, more than 20 businesses signed on as sponsors for the walk, donating between $1,000 and $25,000 each, Cassaday said. As of Sunday evening, the walk had raised $216,679 — well on its way to reaching its $265,000 goal. The local chapter will continue fundraising through the end of 2021.

About an hour before the walk began, Cassaday got another good omen. A flock of geese flew over the stadium in a V-formation, gliding under a blanket of low-level clouds. Cassaday watched them, smiling.

“I always think that’s a loved one crossing over and just saying, ‘We’re here, we’re good,’” she said.

The sea of volunteers and walkers congregated in the stadium were dotted with bright pinwheel flowers. Each flower’s color signaled how its holder was connected to the disease: Caregivers held yellow flowers, purple was for those who had lost someone to Alzheimer’s, blue was for people living with the disease and orange was for those who supported the “cause and vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.”

Seeing the number of orange pinwheels at the walk brought joy to Megeen White, program manager for the Western Maryland office of the association’s Greater Maryland chapter. It was wonderful to see how many people without a personal connection to the disease supported the fight for a cure, she said.

She estimated that some 90 percent of the association’s volunteers and staff members had either lost a family member or friend to Alzheimer’s or know someone diagnosed with the disease. White’s father died of Alzheimer’s in 2006, she said.

Alzheimer’s is a terminal illness. Often, White said people are often pulled toward advocacy because they want to make a change at a time when they can’t make a change in their loved one’s condition.

Her involvement with the association “gave me a purpose and a vision that this doesn’t have to be the same for everyone else.”

When Kathy Siggins’ husband, Gene, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 1990, she hoped he and others living with the disease at the time would be the last ones to suffer from its effects. But that wasn’t the case.

More than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s and more than 11 million provide care for someone with the disease or another form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association website. Deaths from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia have increased 16 percent during the pandemic, also according to the website.

Nonetheless, the walk each year brings Siggins a tremendous amount of hope.

This year marks her 28th walk, she said. Her team — “Team Hope” — has raised over $7,500 for the association in this year alone. Because of the money brought in by the fundraiser, there are so many more resources available for people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers than there were when Gene was living with the disease, Siggins said.

She calls herself a “walking billboard” for the cause year-round. On Sunday, she proudly showed off her purple shoelaces and the pin that displays the Alzheimer’s postage stamp she helped get into circulation. For every sheet of 20 stamps sold, $3.40 goes toward supporting research for the disease, she said.

JD Brooks, Siggins’ husband of 15 years, joined her at this year’s walk. He was also wearing a Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt.

“He says if it weren’t for the walk and everything, he wouldn’t have a summer wardrobe,” Siggins said with a smile.

Not everyone involved in this year’s walk was a veteran volunteer. Sunday marked 14-year-old Arya Paghdal’s first Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Currently a freshman at Oakdale High School with dreams of going to medical school, Paghdal helped Cassaday and the other volunteers plan and fundraise for the event.

She spoke adoringly of the people she came to know while volunteering.

“I think that the people that you meet in communities like this are the people that are going to be there for you when you really need them the most,” she said.

Just past noon, the crowd moved toward the walk’s starting line, where Tom Whalen — host of 99.9 WFRE’s Free Country Wake Up Crew — was speaking from behind a podium. Whalen, who lost his twin brother to Alzheimer’s 10 years ago, encouraged walkers to maintain their fundraising determination.

One day, he said, there would be white flowers in the audience, held by the first survivors of the disease. But until then, they had to keep fighting.

“Alzheimer’s is not stopping and neither are we,” he said.