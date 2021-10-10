Fire service disciplinary issues require swift, direct action
In the course of their daily duties, fire service line officers are often asked to maintain discipline and conduct disciplinary action – all while making lunch and reorganizing the afternoon’s inspections. It’s difficult at best, and the result of required discipline is often disproportionate, inappropriate or poorly timed punishment that can result in undermining the efficiency and effectiveness of an entire shift.www.firerescue1.com
