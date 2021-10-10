Above-average temperatures and partly cloudy skies to begin the workweek

Saturday started off with active weather as a strong cold front moved through. There were severe showers and thunderstorms and even a tornado warning to our north. The high temperature on Saturday was in the high 60’s with most of the day seeing rain associated with the front and behind the front. As it moved to our east this afternoon, temperatures dropped into the mid-50’s. Going into Saturday night it will be partly cloudy with the chance for lake effect showers. This is because we have cold air aloft and at the surface and also westerly winds. Since the Great Lakes are still warm and we have cold air with westerly winds it is helping initiate those scattered lake effect showers. Tonight the low will be in the mid 40’s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO