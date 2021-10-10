Above-average temperatures and partly cloudy skies to begin the workweek
Saturday was another above-average fall day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures nearing 70. Sunday evening into Monday will stay mostly cloudy. Overnight winds will be from the southeast between 0-10 MPH. The low temperature will be in the mid 50’s. Monday will be partly sunny with temperatures above average in the mid-70’s. There will be mostly cloudy skies around daybreak, but the cloud cover will break in the afternoon. This is due to the moisture forming the clouds being cut off.www.mytwintiers.com
