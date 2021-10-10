USD/JPY meets two-year high above 112.00 amid higher UST-bond yields

The astonishing bull flattening trend on core bond markets continued yesterday, especially in Europe. German yields fell by 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 6.1 bps (30-yr). Bond gains on the US curve were less ebullient, but recall that the bond rally in the US started already on Tuesday whereas Europe only joined on Wednesday. Daily US yield changes varied between +0.2 bps (2-yr) and -2.5 bps (10-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. The moves once again lacked clear-cut drivers, but was mainly inspired by lower real yields. If any, it suggests that any future tightening cycle will be short-lived as central bankers might face a balancing act between inflation fighting and supporting a potential growth slowdown. Equities rallied in lockstep with bonds while oil prices remain near recent highs. Main stock indices bounced up to 1.5% in Europe and over 1.5% in the US. Yesterday’s moves make a (technical) end to the end September/early October weakness and remind us that the buy-on-dip pattern still holds. Since the November 2020 vaccination rally, the EuroStoxx50 countered 6 corrections to the tune of 5%. We admit though that the recovery time is lengthening with each and every correction. The dollar didn’t really benefit from US Treasuries’ underperformance. EUR/USD is trying to make way above the 1.16 big figure. Recapturing 1.1664 would be a first signal that the September faint is over and that the technical picture could become somewhat more neutral. As for now, the euro doesn’t get any support whatsoever with the EUR/USD bounce mainly inspired by the dollar losing momentum. The trade-weighted greenback (DXY) returned to the 94 big figure after failing to take out 94.47/74 resistance. USD/JPY remains exemption to the rule. JPY up until two days ago proved vulnerable to the rising (real) yield environment. The Japanese currency failed to recover over the past two days though as bonds rallied in lockstep with stocks. USD/JPY trades above 114 for the first time since end 2018. The 2018 top (resistance) stands at 114.55. EUR/GBP in a technical move tested the downside of the EUR/GBP 0.8450/0.8719 trading range in place since April. A break didn’t occur with the pair currently changing hands around 0.8485. Today’s European and UK eco calendars are empty. The failed test might trigger some return action higher. The US eco calendar contains retail sales, the empire manufacturing business survey and University of Michigan consumer confidence. The focus in the data might gradually shift from focusing on price pressure to focusing on indications about (future) growth. Overall, we don’t expect them to be key for trading dynamics. We look out whether the slowdown of the bond rally in the US yesterday spills to Europe today with yields arriving at first technical support levels.

