USD/JPY meets two-year high above 112.00 amid higher UST-bond yields

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY rides on the previous week’s optimism on Monday. US Treasury yields settle above 1.61% for the first time since June. US Dollar Index stalls near 94.11 with 0.11% losses. USD/JPY begins the new trading week on a higher note following Friday’s splendid move. The pair rose nearly 70-pips on...

etftrends.com

High Yield Is Less Risky With This Value-Scored Bond ETF

Treasury yields have been moving higher, making fixed income investors wonder whether high yield is a prime option, but it can be with ETFs like the FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV). As yields rise and spreads tighten, bond investors are pondering whether high yield is worth the...
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index extends the downside to the 93.80 region

DXY remains on the defensive near 93.80 on Friday. US 10-year yields edge higher and approach 1.55%. Retail Sales, flash Consumer Sentiment next on tap. The greenback loses further ground and approaches the 93.80 region when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) on Friday. US Dollar Index now looks...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY rallies to three-year highs above 114.00 amid risk-on market sentiment

USD/JPY soars during the week, despite US dollar weakness across the board. Rising US T-bond yields underpins the USD/JPY pair. US Retail Sales upwardly surprised, rose by 0.7%, more than expectations. The USD/JPY extends its one-and-a-half month rally, advances 0.47% during the New York session, trading at 114.21 at the...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY advances to multi-year highs near 114.50 on rising US T-bond yields

USD/JPY preserves its bullish momentum in the early American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 3%. Retail Sales in the US rose unexpectedly in September. The USD/JPY pair extended its daily rally in the early trading hours of the American session and was last seen trading...
Janet Yellen
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to struggle to gather strength unless US yields extend slide

EUR/USD has reclaimed 1.1600 but recovery remains fragile. 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays afloat above 1.5%. Additional gains are likely if 1.1620 turns into support. Following Wednesday's upsurge, the EUR/USD pair pushed higher on Thursday but failed to close in the positive territory. The pair remains at the mercy of US Treasury bond yields and their impact on the dollar's valuation.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD prints a fresh weekly high around 0.7439 amid positive US economic data

AUD/USD extends its rally against the greenback for the seventh consecutive day. An upbeat market sentiment weighs on the US dollar safe-haven status. The PBoC said that Evergrande’s risks to the financial system are “controllable.”. US Retail Sales rose by 0.7%, better than the 0.2% contraction foreseen. The Australian dollar...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD trims weekly losses, approaches 1.2400

USD/CAD pares some weekly losses amid broad US dollar strength across the board. Risk-on market mood, depicted by US stock indexes, hurts safe-haven currencies, except for the greenback. The Loonie falls, despite rising crude oil prices. The USD/CAD is advancing during the New York session, up 0.19%, trading at 1.2393...
FXStreet.com

US: Inflation keeps pushing higher – UOB

UOB Group’s Head of Research Suan Teck Kin, CFA, reviews the latest inflation figures in the US economy. “On Wed (13 Oct), the latest CPI data released by US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed consumer prices in Sep rose by 5.4% y/y from 5.2% in Aug, and at the fastest pace since Jul 2008. The outcome beat market expectation for a 5.3% gain. On a m/m basis, the headline CPI edged higher at 0.4%, ahead of both the reading for Aug and market expectation of 0.3%.”
#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Ust#Usd Jpy#Us Treasury#Fed#Dxy#Reuters
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Remains In Major Uptrend Above 113.00

USD/JPY started a steady increase above the 112.50 resistance zone. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 112.60 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD failed to clear the main 1.1650 resistance zone. The US Retail Sales could decline 0.2% in Sep 2021 (MoM). USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The US...
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Remains Exemption To The Rule

The astonishing bull flattening trend on core bond markets continued yesterday, especially in Europe. German yields fell by 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 6.1 bps (30-yr). Bond gains on the US curve were less ebullient, but recall that the bond rally in the US started already on Tuesday whereas Europe only joined on Wednesday. Daily US yield changes varied between +0.2 bps (2-yr) and -2.5 bps (10-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. The moves once again lacked clear-cut drivers, but was mainly inspired by lower real yields. If any, it suggests that any future tightening cycle will be short-lived as central bankers might face a balancing act between inflation fighting and supporting a potential growth slowdown. Equities rallied in lockstep with bonds while oil prices remain near recent highs. Main stock indices bounced up to 1.5% in Europe and over 1.5% in the US. Yesterday’s moves make a (technical) end to the end September/early October weakness and remind us that the buy-on-dip pattern still holds. Since the November 2020 vaccination rally, the EuroStoxx50 countered 6 corrections to the tune of 5%. We admit though that the recovery time is lengthening with each and every correction. The dollar didn’t really benefit from US Treasuries’ underperformance. EUR/USD is trying to make way above the 1.16 big figure. Recapturing 1.1664 would be a first signal that the September faint is over and that the technical picture could become somewhat more neutral. As for now, the euro doesn’t get any support whatsoever with the EUR/USD bounce mainly inspired by the dollar losing momentum. The trade-weighted greenback (DXY) returned to the 94 big figure after failing to take out 94.47/74 resistance. USD/JPY remains exemption to the rule. JPY up until two days ago proved vulnerable to the rising (real) yield environment. The Japanese currency failed to recover over the past two days though as bonds rallied in lockstep with stocks. USD/JPY trades above 114 for the first time since end 2018. The 2018 top (resistance) stands at 114.55. EUR/GBP in a technical move tested the downside of the EUR/GBP 0.8450/0.8719 trading range in place since April. A break didn’t occur with the pair currently changing hands around 0.8485. Today’s European and UK eco calendars are empty. The failed test might trigger some return action higher. The US eco calendar contains retail sales, the empire manufacturing business survey and University of Michigan consumer confidence. The focus in the data might gradually shift from focusing on price pressure to focusing on indications about (future) growth. Overall, we don’t expect them to be key for trading dynamics. We look out whether the slowdown of the bond rally in the US yesterday spills to Europe today with yields arriving at first technical support levels.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends slide to $1,770 after upbeat US data

Gold is suffering heavy losses ahead of the weekend. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on Friday. US Dollar Index stays near 94.00 after US Retail Sales data. Gold started the last day of the week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of $1,770 in the early trading hours of the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was down 1.2% on the day at $1,774.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar’s corrective decline soon to be over

US Federal Reserve officials, unfazed by poor employment figures, march on with tapering. European macroeconomic figures keep indicating a slowing recovery pace. EUR/USD will likely reach fresh 2021 lows, as EUR buyers are nowhere to be seen. The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground after reaching a fresh 2021 low...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD advances above 1.1600 amid improving risk sentiment, US Retail Sales eyed

EUR/USD catches fresh bids, looks to resume the recovery above 1.1600. Risk-on mood caps the US dollar’s rebound but positive yields could weigh on the spot. Upbeat US earnings reports cheer markets ahead of the critical Retail Sales report. EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1600, extending its bounce amid improving market...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near multi-week tops, around 0.7425-30 region

AUD/USD gained some follow-through traction on Friday and shot to five-week tops. A modest USD weakness, the risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. Rebounding US bond yields helped limit the USD losses and capped gains for the pair. The AUD/USD pair shot to fresh five-week tops during the early...
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
