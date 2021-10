PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Escambia County is currently looking for a missing teen in Pensacola.

Armani Griffin, 13, was last seen on Oct. 10 on the 2200 block of Waltham Street.

Griffin was wearing a yellow Cheetah shirt and yellow pants.

If you have any information on where Griffin could be please call ECSO at 850-436-9620

