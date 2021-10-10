CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies in California after fight with people he apparently tried to run over

 6 days ago
A man died in California after fighting with a crowd of people he intentionally tried to hit his truck.

The Associated Press reported that the man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, Calif. on Saturday. After an argument with someone, he drove his truck on the sidewalk and nearly hit a group of people.

Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the AP that while the man's truck was against a tree, people in the crowd attempted to remove him from the car, but he drove the truck into the corner of a building.

Eventually, the people removed the man, who was in his 40s, from his vehicle and began to fight him. The driver suffered blunt-force trauma and died at the scene, according to sheriff's Deputy Grace Medrano, who spoke to the AP.

Most of the people involved in the incident were released following interviews with detectives. Any further action is pending the results of an autopsy, according to the AP.

Reynaga said officials were still awaiting those results but added that the crashes "weren’t that impactful," the AP said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told The Hill in an email that they did not have any further comment on the matter at this time.

