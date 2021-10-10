CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technical Discussion: Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies...

By Scot Haney
Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure over the Northeast will be in charge of our weather today. This strong high will deflect a coastal low to our south. Therefore, we're calling for partly sunny skies this afternoon. The winds will be elevated at times throughout the day as the high and low get closer to one another. The same pattern continues tomorrow with a relatively dry airmass, so no rain is expected. In fact, we should see partly sunny skies. The workweek will feature unseasonably warm temperatures. It should be very comfortable!

