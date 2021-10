Creighton's players huddled together on the bench after dropping the third set, and the message was clear. Don't lose your aggressiveness. The Jays (17-2, 5-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their Sunday showdown with Marquette because they had been smashing the ball all over the D.J. Sokol Arena court. They recorded a .368 hitting percentage at the break. Three players already had at least seven kills.