Jackson County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 17:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kiowa The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma Central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 523 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Friendship, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altus, Hobart, Mountain Park, Roosevelt, Gotebo, Headrick, Friendship, Cooperton, Altus Air Force Base, Warren and Tom Steed Reservoir. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

