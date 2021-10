While Ben Simmons has reportedly returned to Philadelphia after being away from the city for the entirety of the offseason, there are still no indications that he intends to play another game for the Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported that the 76ers' current hope is that Simmons will report to the team as a full participant while they continue exploring trade possibilities, but it is still undetermined whether that will actually occur.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO