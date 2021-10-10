Neighbors devastated after Austintown house fire leaves one dead

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Officials were called to a house fire in Austintown Sunday afternoon.

The coroner was called to the scene on the 5700 block of Callaway Circle in Austintown.

Officials confirmed the victim was a woman in her 70s.

The call went out around 4 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, First News spoke with neighbors who are shocked and sad over what happened.

“Oh, devastated. You don’t expect something like that,” said Brenda Zarbough, a neighbor.

Residents on Callaway Circle in Austintown are upset after hearing the news a neighbor passed away in a house fire Sunday.

“Very, very sad that, I understand, that the woman’s life was taken,” said Pat Bartos, another neighbor.

According to the Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost, the department responded to calls of a deck fire Sunday afternoon.

“When we got there, we found that the duplex was fully involved with fire,” Frost said.

Frost says they found the 70-year-old victim on the back porch while trying to control the flames. He also added the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“It’s still under investigation. We asked the state fire marshal to come in because of the fatality,” Frost said.

Frost says there were no other injuries. Some nearby properties had fire damage.

“It was extremely hot, yeah, so it went into the other side of the duplex, and then it also melted the siding and a little damage on the next door neighbor’s as well,” he said.

“She was a nice lady. Very friendly,” Zarbaugh said.

She lives across the street. Zarbaugh says she would always see the woman out walking her dog. Their dogs would sometimes play together, too.

Neighbors say they are devastated.