Frank Vogel and the Lakers held LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, and Carmelo Anthony out of their preseason opener against the Nets (Lakers lost 123-97). After Tuesday’s practice, Vogel talked about who will and will not play in the Lakers in their second preseason game when they take on the Suns on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. PST. LeBron, Westbrook, and Ariza will remain out for tomorrow’s game, but Carmelo will make his debut in the purple-and-gold (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll).

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO