Video Games

Retrogame engine ScummVM turns 20 years old, gets an update

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Preservation project ScummVM—named after the Script Creation Utility For Maniac Mansion, the engine used in LucasArts' classic adventure games—was launched on October 9, 2001. Initially, it was about reimplementing games made in SCUMM like Secret of Monkey Island so they could run on platforms they weren't designed for. Since then, the ScummVM team have broadened their remit and reverse-engineered all kinds of games, from Plumbers Don't Wear Ties to Blade Runner.

