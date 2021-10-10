Prosecutors don't file murder charges in two 2020 killings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors in St. Louis declined to file murder charges in two separate 2020 killings. Police said Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office decided that self-defense issues kept it from filing murder charges in connection with the deaths of 24-year-old Tobias Courtney and 61-year-old Crystal Strong who died July 26, 2020. But the suspect in that case was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.