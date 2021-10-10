CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ko gets wire-to-wire win at Founders and ties Annika record

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — Jin Young Ko won another tournament and tied a record held by Annika Soresntam. Ko finished off her wire-to-wire victory in the Cognizant Founders Cup with a 5-under 66. That gave her a four-shot victory over Caroline Masson. It was the 14th consecutive round in the 60s for Ko. That matches the streak Sorenstam put together in 2005 during her 10-win season. The 26-year-old South Korean star will have a chance to top Sorenstam at the BMW Ladies Championship in two weeks in South Korea. Ko joins Nelly Korda as the only three-time winners on the LPGA this year.

Pro Golf Weekly

Jin Young Ko Wins Third LPGA Title of 2021 at the Cognizant Founders Cup

Bookending an opening-round 63 with a final-day 66, Jin Young Ko clinched a wire-to-wire victory at the 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup. Ko finished her final day at Mountain Ridge Country Club (West Caldwell, N.J.) with one bogey offset by six birdies, including four gains in a five-hole stretch on the back nine (Nos. 12, 13, 15, and 16) to seal the deal on 18-under par.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Red-hot Jin Young Ko makes history with Founders Cup win

Jin Young Ko of South Korea wrote her name in the LPGA Tour record book not once but twice Sunday as she authored a wire-to-wire victory at the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, N.J. Ko's 5-under 66 lifted her to 18 under for a four-shot victory over Germany's Caroline...
Golf.com

Jin Young Ko shoots 14th straight round (!) in 60s, wins Founders Cup

Jin Young Ko dominated the Founders Cup on Sunday in New Jersey, claiming a four-stroke win with a final-round score of 68. But of course, that wasn’t a surprise. None of it was. Not when your past three weeks have gone as well as Ko’s have. To call the stretch...
golfmagic.com

Meet Sahith Theegala: The PGA Tour rookie looking for wire-to-wire glory

On his first full season on the PGA Tour, Sahith Theegala has got the opportunity to complete a wire-to-wire win at the Sanderson Farms Championship. When he was a toddler, sport was always on the television regardless of what it was. Whether it was football, cricket or golf, his father Murli would intensely watch and so would Sahith.
