Trevor Lawrence disputes Urban Meyer about key QB sneak call

By Grey Papke
 6 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were not seeing eye-to-eye on a key playcall after Sunday’s loss. The Jaguars were trailing 31-19 against the Tennessee Titans with about ten minutes to go in the fourth quarter and faced a key moment. They were facing a 4th and goal on the Titans’ 1-yard line, and set themselves up to go for it knowing a touchdown would make it a one-score game.

