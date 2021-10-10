Trevor Lawrence disputes Urban Meyer about key QB sneak call

Urban Meyer’s reputation has been taking quite a few hits in recent weeks. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been a disaster so far thanks to an 0-4 start on the road to a pretty abysmal NFL season. Plenty of fans have been joking all season long that he’s already looking for ways out of town. His family is in the spotlight for disturbing reasons. And now a viral video showing him at a bar with a young woman who isn’t his wife has taken the internet by storm, causing him to publicly apologize for the “distraction.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO