Kings Mountain, NC

More residential development planned near Kings Mountain casino site

By Charlotte Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cottages at Clovis Point site R.D. Harrell Co. is planning a residential project called Cottages at Clovis Point in Kings Mountain, adding to its portfolio there.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A developer that is high on the residential market in Kings Mountain is plotting another project there.

On Oct. 12, the Kings Mountain Planning & Zoning Board will consider a rezoning request by Matthews-based R.D. Harrell Co. The request seeks to rezone a 30-acre site off Kings Mountain Boulevard in order to facilitate the development of Cottages at Clovis Point. Documents show the project would be an age-restricted community with 83 homes.

The site is just over two miles from the Catawba Two Kings Casino project.

(Watch the video below: You can now gamble at the new Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain)

