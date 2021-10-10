SLO County COVID-19 testing sites closing in observance of Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health announced that it will be closing all of its COVID-19 testing sites on Monday in observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The sites, located in Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, will fully reopen on Tuesday.

Anyone interesting in getting tested for COVID-19 can make an appointment at emergencyslo.org .

The health department said testing demand is highest on Mondays and often drops down later in the week.

For the latest on COVID-19 in SLO County, you can visit ReadySLO.org .

