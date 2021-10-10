CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is how Chris Hemsworth trains to burn excess alcohol

By Arjun Sethi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is no news that Chris Hemsworth is one of the Hollywood actors who takes care of his body the most. The actor, who has given life to Thor on the big screen, is a great sports fan and both he and his wife, Elsa Pataky, show their daily routines on social networks to stay in good shape. Now, that does not mean that from time to time they do not commit excesses. Of course, then you have to burn them, as the Australian actor shows in this special video for when you drink too much alcohol.

