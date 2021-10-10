CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Local licensed professionals trained on new psychotherapy

By JuYeon Kim
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yrv07_0cNB8Qrg00

According to ART International, mental health affects one in five adults each year, and about nine million Americans live with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder each year.

Kansas City health professionals met for a workshop over the weekend in Overland Park to get trained on a new psychotherapy option, which helps treat PTSD, trauma, anxiety, phobias and other mental health conditions.

Accelerated Resolution Therapy uses traditional counseling and bilateral eye movements to help the brain remove negative emotions and physical sensations that are tied to a specific trauma or phobia.

Kristy Pauls, who has been in the mental health industry for over 20 years, is traveling the country to spread awareness around this new treatment method.

“It’s a modality that uses five different components in one session to help that person move through a traumatic situation,” Pauls said. “It’s really replacing images in your brain so that you don’t have to relive the trauma.”

ART is quicker and more effective compared to other therapy methods that Pauls has tried before. She believes it can be a tremendous tool for her clients who are suffering from the pandemic.

According to Mental Health America, anxiety increased by 93% and depression increased by 62% from January to September of 2020.

“COVID causes a lot of anxiety, a lot of depression, a lot of social isolation, so then they don’t know what to do with themselves," Pauls said. "And you can put that into the script, and they can literally fix some of that. Consistently one to five sessions, and the trauma was gone.”

Ana Vallecillos is a living testament that ART can work.

“It was great — we dealt with a phobia of crickets. And I know it’s kinda silly, but I haven’t been afraid of crickets anymore,” Vallecillos said.

She says living with a phobia can be debilitating for many. It hindered her from doing the things she loves most.

“Not being able to go fishing with my family because there are crickets and being scared that they are going to jump off at any point — that affects where you go, what you do, how you feel,” Vallecillos said.

Now she is training to practice ART on her clients and hopes others can find the same relief. She will be one of only 30-40 licensed professionals in Kansas who are trained on ART.

“Without the proper treatment, we’re talking about lifetime,” Vallecillos said.

To find licensed professionals in your area, head here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theonlinebeacon.com

Horse Psychotherapy at BerkshireHorse Works

Horses are more than just animals used for sport. They’re also therapy animals used to aid individuals struggling with a broad spectrum of mental health and physical health challenges. Berkshire HorseWorks is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that uses the EAGALA Model and Equine Assisted Learning Psychotherapy to provide services...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Health
Overland Park, KS
Health
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Health

What Is a Midlife Crisis, and How Is It Different for Women?

The male midlife crisis is the stuff of clichés and Hollywood tropes: red sports cars, leather pants, and perky paramours. The female version, however, is talked about much less. Many of its symptoms—like sleeplessness, sadness, and anxiety—are chalked up to perimenopause. While that physiological transition, with all its hormonal fluctuations, can certainly bring emotional upheaval, a woman's midlife crisis is often more complex, with cultural forces and psychological triggers at play.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Does Adult ADHD Feel Like?

Adults with ADHD often feel misunderstood and judged by others. It is difficult for people without ADHD to understand the challenges it poses. "Food poisoning" offers an example of an experience most people have had that helps show how something good can be noxious. I’m a clinical psychologist by trade,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Crickets#Art International#Americans#Mental Health America#Covid
Midland Reporter-Telegram

MC graduate trains next generation of health professionals

Health care runs in the family for Susie Dominguez. She and her mother Elvia Erives both graduated from Midland College in 2008 -- Dominguez with an Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Care and Erives with her Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing. “After we both graduated, health care...
MIDLAND, TX
Psych Centra

Emotional Abandonment: Exploring the Causes and How to Cope

Feeling abandoned can be as painful as a physical wound. But there’s a way to cope when your emotional needs have gone unmet. Emotional abandonment is fairly nuanced and complex. When it happens, many things may be going on — on both sides of the relationship. Identifying the layers underlying...
MENTAL HEALTH
Vibe

6lack Launches Mental Health Campaign To Help BIPOC Communities

Following World Mental Health Day, 6LACK announced that he’s partnering with Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHALA) and global therapy service BetterHelp in an effort for communities of color to gain better access to mental health resources and destigmatize mental health conversations. In the PSA, the East Atlanta Love Letter singer states, “This year took a toll on all of us. Mentally, it was rough and it’s not always easy getting the support we deserve. 1 in 3 Black adults who need mental health care don’t receive it. We need to change the system.” Not only will he feature his new...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Alzheimer's

It's well-known that memory problems can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease. But forgetting one thing in particular can be especially indicative of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
LIFESTYLE
MedicineNet.com

What Fruits Should Diabetics Avoid?

People with diabetes are no strangers to the age-old myth that they need to avoid fruits altogether because of their sugar content. But fruits together with vegetables are recommended as a part of a healthy diet to help prevent chronic diseases. They also provide your body with vital nutrients in the form of vitamins and minerals.
NUTRITION
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Extremely common these days. When you feel tired after a day of work, have frequent colds or infections, are unable to lose excess weight no matter how hard you try, it could be that there is not enough Vitamin D in your body. The good news is that the solution might be as easy as taking a Vitamin D supplement!
HEALTH
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

To Lower Blood Pressure, Eat These 5 Foods and Avoid These 5

Got high blood pressure? Most likely the answer is yes, given that almost half of American adults have this condition, putting them at greater risk of heart disease and stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet that blood pressure is largely under your control. “High blood...
HEALTH
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy