THREE WINS: Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL will be Ty Gibbs’ 16th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, but he has already racked up three wins. He scored a win in his series debut in February at the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway and in August at Watkins Glen International. He has scored one pole position (Elkhart Lake) and eight top-five finishes and has led 207 laps in just 15 starts.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO