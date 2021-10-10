CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power returns to Lebanon after a 24-hour blackout

By Dave Mistich
 6 days ago
Electricity was restored to Lebanon's troubled power grid Sunday, a day after residents of the nation endured a full-on blackout amid ongoing fuel shortages. The nation's army began providing emergency fuel supplies, offering a partial restoration of power and a glimmer of hope, despite fears of more blackouts. The nation's...

WFAE

Fear, panic and anger grips Beirut residents who want to see accountability

Lebanon just observed a day of mourning after violent clashes left at least six people dead and injured dozens of others. The violence took place amid a protest over the investigation into last year's deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut. The militant political group Hezbollah had called for Thursday's demonstration. They were demanding the removal of a judge who was investigating Hezbollah's political allies in relation to the port explosion.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Deadly clashes rock Lebanon capital after rally against port blast judge

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon's capital Thursday as an escalation of tensions around last year's massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone. The army deployed tanks and troops to quell street battles that sparked memories of the 1975-1990 civil war for a city already traumatised by last year's blast disaster and Lebanon's worst-ever economic crisis. Bullets smashed into houses, while panicked civilians cowered indoors as the sound of gunfire and grenade blasts mixed with the wail of ambulance sirens for more than three hours. The bloody unrest broke out after shots were fired at a demonstration by the Muslim Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Lebanon restores power supply after complete halt

DUBAI Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lebanon's power supplies were back to normal on Sunday after a blackout the previous day when the country's two biggest power stations shut down because of a fuel shortage, the Energy Ministry said. The closure piled further hardship on Lebanese struggling with job losses, soaring...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

No Power Crunch, Says India Over Blackout Fears

India has ample coal stocks to meet the demand of its power plants, the government said Sunday, seeking to allay fears of imminent blackouts in New Delhi and other cities. The current fuel stock at coal-powered plants is about 7.2 million tons, sufficient for four days, the ministry of coal said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Syria
World
Economy
Industry
BBC
Energy Industry
Egypt
The Independent

Lebanon fuel crisis explained: Why is country suffering repeated blackouts?

Not for the first time in recent months, the power has gone out in Lebanon.Already contending with what has been described by the World Bank as one of the world’s worst economic crises in 150 years, the country is also facing rolling blackouts – which have further disrupted daily life for millions and have threatened Lebanon’s water supplies and health system.In the latest collapse, notable for its severity, the country’s two largest power stations, al Zahrani and Deir Ammar, were forced to shut down, reportedly as a result of fuel shortages.With energy production at the national grid falling to 200...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US, Greece expand defense ties amid Mediterranean tensions

Greece on Thursday expanded a defense agreement with the United States days after ratifying a separate deal with France in a tacit signal to Turkey following high tensions. - US commitment on Europe - The Greek parliament a week ago ratified a major defense agreement with France, with Athens buying three frigates at a cost of three billion euros ($3.5 billion).
FOREIGN POLICY
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Read full article here. First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government to blame for gas crisis, says industry chief who warns of winter ‘shutdown’

High gas prices will continue throughout winter and UK industry could be forced to “shut down” if supplies run out, the founder of the manufacturing giant Ineos has warned.Sir Jim Ratcliffe blamed the government for a lack of gas storage – warning that a sharp winter could lead to a widespread factory closures as demand outstrips supply.Appearing on ITV’s Peston, he was asked if the country could shut down due to a prolonged cold spell, he replied: “Yeah, in which case then, what you would do is you’d shut down industry.”Asked who was to blame for the gas shortage, Sir Jim said: “That’s [the] government. That’s a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
MILITARY
AFP

EU diplomatic chief 'ready' to meet Iran on nuclear deal

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Friday he was "ready" to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels as part of efforts to revive the faltering 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Tehran it was time to fully return to the negotiating table. Wrapping up a trip to Washington, Borrell also brushed aside the notion of a "Plan B," or a possible military option as suggested this week by the United States and Israel, should Tehran fail to rejoin the accord aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear weapons. "I know that the Iranians want to have some kind of previous talks with me as coordinator and with some members of the board of the JCPOA," Borrell told reporters, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known. "I'm ready, I'm ready to do that," said Borrell. "But time is pressing."
U.S. POLITICS
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
thedrive

China Tested A Fractional Orbital Bombardment System That Uses A Hypersonic Glide Vehicle: Report

Such a capability could potentially allow China to execute a nuclear strike on any target on earth with near-impunity and very little warning. A report from Financial Times' Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille states that China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle that goes into space and traverses the globe in an orbital-like fashion before making its run through the atmosphere toward its target. There would be huge implications if such a system were to be operationalized, and according to this story, which says it talked to five officials confirming the test, the U.S. government was caught totally off-guard by it.
MILITARY
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

