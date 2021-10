Hoda Kotb and her fiancé Joel Schiffman have two beautiful homes: an apartment in Upper Manhatten, New York and a four-bedroom waterfront property on Long Island. The Today with Hoda & Jenna host has been spending a lot of time at the former with her two children, Hope Catherine, two, and Haley Joy, four, but she could be set for an even busier household after revealing her plans to adopt a third baby. Although she said the process is "really slow" following the coronavirus outbreak, it appears as though Hoda already has a very cosy property where she can raise her expanding family. Take a peek inside...

