Brazil's unvaccinated president misses soccer match

By Reuters
 6 days ago
SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he was not allowed to attend a league match between Santos and Gremio because the home club did not allow unvaccinated supporters into their stadium.

The soccer match was Santos' first with supporters present since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the club insisted it would only permit entry of vaccinated people or those who had a negative PCR test.

"I wanted to watch the Santos game now and they told me you have to be vaccinated," Bolsonaro said in a video posted on the website of the Metropoles news portal. "Why?"

Bolsonaro, who has refused to get vaccinated and encouraged others to follow his lead, claimed he had antibodies because he had already contracted COVID-19.

It was unclear whether Bolsonaro, a keen football fan who spent the weekend near Santos, tried to go to the game or whether his complaint was a general one about the need for what he called "vaccine passports."

A spokesman for Santos said the club had not been approached by the president's team and that all fans must follow the country's sanitary regulations.

More than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil.

rollingout.com

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home in Iten — a town in the Republic of Kenya. According to BBC Sports, Tirop’s father reported her missing on Oct. 12 when her body was found the next day. A criminal investigation into Tirop’s death has begun and her husband Ibrahim Rotich is a suspect.
SPORTS
SPORTbible

Jese Rodriguez's On-Off Girlfriend Denies She Ran Him Over

Jese Rodriguez's on-off girlfriend Aurah Ruiz has categorically denied claims she ran over the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star. Last Sunday, footage emerged of a man limping and requiring support from others on the side of the road and a newspaper in Gran Canaria said the location of the scene was close to where Rodriguez and his partner had recently been.
SOCCER
KREX

Weah, Dest spark US to 2-1 win over Costa Rica in qualifier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sixty seconds in, Costa Rica was celebrating and the U.S. World Cup campaign was spinning out of control. Sergiño Dest and Tim Weah, two young Americans unscarred by the failure of four years ago, got them back on track. Shoelaces untied, Dest curled an 18-yard, left-footed shot past Keylor Navas in the 25th […]
FIFA
KEYT

