Can kids go trick-or-treating this year? Here's what Dr. Fauci thinks

Photo credit Getty Images

When it comes to spooky season, the coronavirus pandemic has added a whole new fear for parents when it comes to trick-or-treating.

However, with vaccinations rates increasing and hospitalizations decreasing, it's fair for parents to question whether or not it's finally safe for kids to engage in the holiday activity.

The good news? Dr. Fauci gave his stamp of approval for the outdoor festivities, according to CNN.

“I think that,” Dr. Fauci stated, “particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there, you’re outdoors for the most part… enjoy it!

“This is a time that children love,” he continued, “it’s a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoy it.”

He emphasized the importance of being vaccinated.

“If you’re not vaccinated,” he implored, “again think about it. Add an extra degree of protection to yourself, and your children, and your family, and your community. It’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated. But go out there and enjoy Halloween, as well as the other holidays that will be coming up.”

This is progress from last year when the CDC recommend families avoid participating in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, which the health agency has labeled a "high risk" activity.

Per Fox, the statement on Halloween recommendations comes just a week after Fauci said it's "too soon to tell" if families can gather together for the Christmas holiday later this year.

Get More Halloween Content from Audacy