The Rockets officially waived wing Khyri Thomas, the team announced Wednesday in a press release. The move was necessary in order to make room on Houston’s 20-man preseason roster for Sekou Doumbouya, whom the club agreed to acquire from the Nets. Even though the Rockets intend to waive Doumbouya, they needed an open roster spot to complete the trade, which is now official, according to press releases from both the Rockets and Nets.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO